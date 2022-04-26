Gavin Patterson Sells 536 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36.

On Monday, January 31st, Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.