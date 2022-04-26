Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $5,369,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,309. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $891.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

