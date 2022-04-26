Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.28% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 167,630 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $878.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

