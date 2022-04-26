Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $12.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.45.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.