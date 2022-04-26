General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.81

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.81 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.14 ($1.05), with a volume of 3424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.85. The firm has a market cap of £888.58 million and a P/E ratio of -17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.19%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

