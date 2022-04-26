General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.20.

GE traded down $9.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. 442,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,387. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

