Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868,063 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.68% of Genius Sports worth $41,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 654,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,193. The stock has a market cap of $774.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.82. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Genius Sports Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.