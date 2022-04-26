Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Reaches $29.24 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $29.24 million and $5.69 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

