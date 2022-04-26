GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $114.70

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.70 and last traded at $114.80, with a volume of 1097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

