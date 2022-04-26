Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GOL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

