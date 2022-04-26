Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Tops $1.67 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $4,511.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00261034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,989,333 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

