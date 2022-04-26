Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $142,831.79

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $142,831.79 and approximately $91,311.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

