Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.07

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 14373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

