Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.98

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 1548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $861.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

