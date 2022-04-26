Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.13. 697,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

