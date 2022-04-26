Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-2.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 54,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,874. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.