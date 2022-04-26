GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 250000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

