Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $230.60 Average PT from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.63. 5,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

