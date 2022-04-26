H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

