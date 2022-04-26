H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.13.

HLUYY traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

