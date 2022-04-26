Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,954 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 118,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

