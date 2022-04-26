Hamster (HAM) Hits Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $459,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.15 or 0.07406713 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00047360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.