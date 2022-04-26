Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt cut Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 670 ($8.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $$6.71 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

