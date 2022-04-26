Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Cap of $818,729.07

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $818,729.07 and $32,441.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

