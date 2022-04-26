Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ HSII opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $50.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
