Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.