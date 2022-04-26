Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €105.60 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Shares of HEINY opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

