Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

HXL traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 910,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

