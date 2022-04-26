Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Hexcel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.23. 910,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,703. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $661,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

