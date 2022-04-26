Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.820-$3.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 455,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 199,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

