Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand comprises about 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Hillenbrand worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 323,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 10,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,429. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

