Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

HIMS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,406. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $988.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

