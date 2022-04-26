Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $799.51 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $809.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCXLF shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) price objective (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$12.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

