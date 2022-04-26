Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 90.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

