HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.
HMST stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
About HomeStreet (Get Rating)
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
