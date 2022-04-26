HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

HMST stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

