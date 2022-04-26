Hoo Token Market Capitalization Achieves $110.16 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $110.16 million and $8.47 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.86 or 0.07381556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00046199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

