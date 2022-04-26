HOPR (HOPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.33 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. HOPR has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and approximately $635,191.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.86 or 0.07427502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.