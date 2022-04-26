HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $32.38

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.38, but opened at $30.93. HSBC shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 66,045 shares.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.37) to GBX 590 ($7.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.33) to GBX 565 ($7.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in HSBC by 22.9% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 260,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HSBC by 61.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

