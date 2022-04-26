HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $485.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $675.00 to $485.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $720.84.

NYSE HUBS opened at $401.30 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.76 and a 200-day moving average of $598.38. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -240.30 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in HubSpot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 57.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 302.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

