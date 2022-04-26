HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $535.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as low as $381.07 and last traded at $381.95. 1,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 789,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $401.30.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -220.94 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

