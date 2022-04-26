IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMG. TD Securities increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.09.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG opened at C$3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.82. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.