ichi.farm (ICHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.49 or 0.07416605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00046251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

