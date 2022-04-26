ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $17.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

