ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Shares of 1,326 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $5,738,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,534,000 after buying an additional 399,747 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after purchasing an additional 308,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

ADI traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

