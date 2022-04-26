ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 25,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

