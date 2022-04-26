ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $429,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.49. 1,577,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,557,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

