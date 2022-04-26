ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 101,254 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,254 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 699,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

