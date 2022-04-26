ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,232 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.08% of Western Union worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 485,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

