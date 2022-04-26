ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.95. 152,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,467,598. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

