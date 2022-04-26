ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $288,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $12.44 on Tuesday, reaching $494.53. 13,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.59 and its 200-day moving average is $619.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.76 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

