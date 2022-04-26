ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.52. 148,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,155,139. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

